Twitter and Facebook Flag Donald Trump’s Election Night Post Accusing Democrats of Stealing the Vote
OH, HUSH
Twitter muted an Election Night tweet from President Donald Trump accusing his opponents of stealing the presidential election. To see the tweet, users are obliged to click through a label reading “Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.” Users also cannot like, reply to, or copy a link to the tweet. Trump wrote, “We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!” The original version of the tweet misspelled “polls” as “poles.” Facebook similarly slapped disclaimers on two of the president’s posts claiming victory, noting that “final results may be different from initial vote counts,” and “the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election has not been projected.” Biden’s Facebook post telling supporters, “We’re gonna win this” was hit with a similar disclaimer from the social media giant. Twitter and Facebook declared weeks ago that they would not allow premature claims of victory or baseless claims of widespread voter fraud to spread on their social networks unchecked.