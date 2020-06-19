Twitter and Facebook Delete Trump Video After Copyright Complaint
Twitter removed a video posted by President Donald Trump Friday after the clip’s owner complained of a copyright violation. Trump had tweeted a parody of a CNN broadcast late Thursday evening about two babies, one black and one white. Twitter slapped a “manipulated media” label on the post, notifying viewers that someone had doctored video and linking to a collection of statements debunking it. Jukin Media, the company that owns the rights to the clip, filed a Digital Millennium Copyright Act takedown notice with both Twitter and Facebook, according to a statement from the company: “Neither the video owner nor Jukin Media gave the President permission to post the video, and after our review, we believe that his unauthorized usage of the content is a clear example of copyright infringement without valid fair use or other defense...Separately, in no way do we support or condone the manipulated video or the message it conveys.” Both social media companies cut the clip from Trump’s posts in response.