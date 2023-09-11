Twitter Appears to Suppress Posts With NYT Links: Report
SO MUCH FOR FREE SPEECH
Posts to X, formerly Twitter, containing links to the New York Times appear to reach far fewer viewers than they did just a few months ago, according to a report by Semafor. Data shows a cratering in audience engagement starting in late July on posts that link to articles by the Times—a drop not reflected in posts linking to other major news outlets like Politico or The Washington Post. The social media giant, run by Elon Musk, did not comment on the apparent throttling, which reportedly hasn’t gone unnoticed in the Times newsroom. X is no stranger to taking antagonistic measures toward perceived competitors and news outlets, either. Earlier this year it banned, then unbanned posts containing links to the blogging subscription site Substack.