Twitter Bans Far-Right Militia Group the Oath Keepers for Violating Violent Extremism Policy
YOU’RE OUT
Twitter has banned accounts belonging to a far-right militia group called Oath Keepers and its founder, Stewart Rhodes, according to an NBC News reporter. The group was reportedly banned for violating the company’s policies on violent extremism. Just last month, the Oath Keepers reportedly warned of “open warfare against the Marxist insurrectionists by election night, no matter what you do,” and claimed that “Civil War is here, right now.” According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, the group “is one of the largest radical antigovernment organizations in the United States” and is “based on a set of baseless conspiracy theories about the federal government working to destroy the liberties of Americans.” The Oath Keepers were founded by Rhodes, a Yale Law School graduate and ex-U.S. Army paratrooper.