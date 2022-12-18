Twitter Bans Promos of Other Sites After Founder Jack Dorsey Flogs Rival Nostr
PLAYING DEFENS
Twitter announced it will no longer permit cross-promotion of some other social media platforms in its own channels—just two days after founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey gave competitor Nostr a boost. “We recognize that many of our users are active on other social media platforms. However, we will no longer allow free promotion of certain social media platforms on Twitter,” the site said in a statement via Twitter Support on Sunday. Dorsey recently invested 14 bitcoin, worth $245,000, into Nostr, which describes itself as a “censorship-resistant” alternative that “has a chance of working.” Twitter will reportedly remove accounts created “solely for the purpose” of promoting links or usernames on other sites, including Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr and Post, according to the site, with violations resulting in temporary suspensions and tweet deletions.