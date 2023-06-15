Twitter Blocks Democrat’s Abortion Rights Campaign Ad
FREE SPEECH HAVEN
Twitter blocked a North Carolina Democrat’s pro-abortion rights campaign ad from being promoted, with an employee of the social media company saying that the politician’s “abortion advocacy” violated the platform’s policies. State Sen. Rachel Hunt cut the video as part of her campaign for lieutenant governor—a campaign that revolves around reproductive rights following the fall of Roe v. Wade. “I’m running for lieutenant governor because the Republican plan isn’t this year’s 12-week abortion ban, it’s next year’s total abortion ban,” Hunt said in the clip, which is still available to view on Twitter, but cannot be advertised or promoted on the platform. Hunt’s campaign told HuffPost that it reached out to Twitter when it noticed the video hadn’t been boosted, despite setting aside a budget for advertising on the platform. “Ah yes, the mention of abortion advocacy is the issue here,” a Twitter employee told the campaign Wednesday via email.