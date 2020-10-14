Twitter Blocks Users From Sharing NY Post Article on Hunter Biden
UNPRECEDENTED
Twitter has blocked a controversial New York Post article on Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, from being shown or shared—the first time the social media company has proactively blocked an article from a major mainstream news organization. Facebook’s policy communications director Andy Stone also tweeted that Facebook would reduce the article’s visibility while it is fact-checked by outside fact-checkers. If Twitter users try to share the article, a message reads, “We can’t complete this request because this link has been identified by Twitter or our partners as being potentially harmful.” Links to the article in older tweets now warn the user that the article is potentially unsafe.
The article, touted as an exclusive provided to the Post by Trump sidekick Rudy Giuliani, was shot down by the Biden camp for containing crucial errors that could have been pointed out if the Post had approached them for comment.