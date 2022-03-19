Twitter Calls Out Texas AG Ken Paxton for ‘Hateful Conduct’ in Anti-Trans Tweet
SHUT UP, KEN
A tweet by Texas Attorney General and dyed-in-the-wool Trump sycophant Ken Paxton was flagged by Twitter on Thursday for “hateful conduct” after he mockingly misgendered America’s highest-ranking transgender official. In response to USA Today naming U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine as one of its women of the year, Paxton—who helped set in motion a new state policy that deemed gender-affirming medical treatment for trans children as “child abuse”—tweeted, “Rachel Levine is a man.” The 64-year-old Levine, a pediatrician who is definitely not a man, is a four-star admiral and Pennsylvania’s former secretary of health. Paxton’s tweet was not removed, with Twitter instead slapping it with a “hateful conduct” label but otherwise saying the company had “determined it’s in the public's interest for the tweet to remain accessible to users.”