Trump Spent Most of Meeting with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Complaining About His Followers

President Trump spent a large amount of his Tuesday meeting with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and other executives complaining about his follower count. Trump expressed to Dorsey he thought he was losing followers in anti-Trump and anti-conservative Twitter purges, and mentioned how other conservative figures in his circle were losing followers too. A source told The Daily Beast how Dorsey had to explain that Trump's drop in followers was from the site deleting fake and bot accounts. The CEO then went on to say even his Twitter account had drops in followers, and assured Trump the company only wanted him to have real followers.

In internal emails obtained by Motherboard, Twitter executives told employees they were invited to the meeting by the White House—with Dorsey stating that his meeting with Trump would result in “productive” and “meaningful” discussion. Trump tweeted about the meeting, writing that they had discussed “lots of subjects discussed regarding their platform, and the world of social media in general.” Twitter said Dorsey and Trump talked about the company’s “commitment to protecting the health of the public conversation ahead of the 2020 U.S. election and efforts underway to respond to the opioid crisis.”