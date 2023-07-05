Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino Defends Decision To Limit Tweets
ALL FOR THE MISSION STATEMENT
Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino spoke out on Tuesday in defense of the platform’s decision to limit what users see on a daily basis amid outrage online. “When you have a mission like Twitter—you need to make big moves to keep strengthening the platform,” Yaccarino tweeted alongside Twitter’s official statement on the subject. “This work is meaningful and on-going.” The CEO’s tweet came after Twitter released a statement about their decision to limit what users see on the digital platform in an attempt to combat spam and bots and to “ensure the authenticity of our user base.” The platform said it decided not to warn users about the decision to “temporarily” limit users because “any advance notice on these actions would have allowed bad actors to alter their behavior to evade detection.”