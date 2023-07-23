Twitter CEO’s ‘X’ Reveal Is Chock Full of Buzzwords, Saying Nothing
HOOPLAH
Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino made a grand reveal of the platform’s rebranding to ‘X’ on Sunday, posting a tweet thread filled with buzzwords and vague expectations. “It’s an exceptionally rare thing – in life or in business – that you get a second chance to make another big impression,” Yaccarino said. “Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square.” Yaccarino then touted X as “the future of unlimited interactivity,” one that creates “a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services and opportunities,” with banking features to boot. What that will actually look like, however, remains to be seen. Yaccarino’s big reveal came just hours after Elon Musk announced his plans to be diching Twitter’s beloved bird brand in favor of a single character. “X will be the platform that can deliver, well…. everything,” Yaccarino insisted.