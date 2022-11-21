Elon Musk Explains Why He Has ‘No Mercy’ for Alex Jones
NOT BUDGING
Elon Musk provided further explanation Sunday behind his decision not to allow Sandy Hook denier and far-right troll Alex Jones back onto Twitter. The platform’s new Chief Twit has reinstated Donald Trump and a host of other previously banned figures, but said he has “no mercy” for people who use children’s deaths for capital or fame. Jones, who Twitter banned in 2018 for violating its abusive behavior policy, has infamously spread ridiculous conspiracy theories that the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school massacre never happened. He was court-ordered to pay over $1.4 billion dollars to parents who suffered harassment from his false claim. Musk said that he lost a child to sudden infant death syndrome, tweeting, “My firstborn child died in my arms. I felt his last heartbeat. I have no mercy for anyone who would use the deaths of children for gain, politics or fame.”