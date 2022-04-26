Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey weighed in on Elon Musk’s purchase of the platform on Monday night, saying the billionaire is the “singular solution I trust.” In a rambling tweet thread, Dorsey—who is now CEO of Block and in a recent SEC filing referred to himself as Block Head—thanked Musk and current Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal for “getting the company out of an impossible situation.” Taking Twitter “back from Wall Street is the correct first step,” Dorsey wrote, adding that while “in principle, I don’t believe anyone should own or run Twitter... this is the right path.”