Twitter Deletes 70,000+ QAnon Accounts in Post-Trump Clean-Up
EVEN MORE ANON
If Twitter has felt slightly less terrible in recent days, this might help explain the phenomenon. Fresh from permanently banning President Donald Trump from posting on its platform, Twitter says it has now deleted more than 70,000 accounts that were responsible for pumping QAnon conspiracy-theory poison into people’s timelines. “Given the violent events in Washington, D.C., and increased risk of harm, we began permanently suspending thousands of accounts that were primarily dedicated to sharing QAnon content on Friday afternoon,” Twitter said a late Monday blog post. The company warned that its anti-QAnon action could result in some accounts losing thousands of followers. Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade whined over the weekend that he’d lost 30,000 followers in just four hours.