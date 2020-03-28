Twitter Deletes Rudy Giuliani Tweet Pushing Misinformation and Attack on Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer
A tweet by Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani has been removed from the platform for pushing misinformation about chloroquine usage and making false claims against Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, according to Mediaite. Giuliani posted the tweet that included direct quotes from controversial Trump supporter Charlie Kirk, including the falsehood that hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug being touted by Trump as a possible treatment for coronavirus symptoms, is safe and “in at least three international tests was found 100% effective in treating the coronavirus.” The tweet also stated that Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer is “the latest Democrat to ban doctors from prescribing the lifesaving drugs hydroxychloroquine and Z-Paks to save senior citizens in the state.” Clinical trials are still underway to determine if hydroxychloroquine is safe and effective for widespread use on COVID-19. Twitter removed the tweet, which now links to a message that it violated the platform’s rules.