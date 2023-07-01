Twitter Places Limit on Number of Posts You Can Read Per Day
BUT WHY?
Goodbye to endless Twitter scrolling. Just in time for the long fourth of July weekend, Elon Musk has rolled out another one of his controversial changes to the social media platform with a drastic temporary limit on viewing posts. In a tweet, he announced new and regular unverified accounts can only read 300 and 600 posts per day, respectively—but, of course, verified accounts have the added premium of 6,000 posts. Users may have noticed problems accessing the site and mobile app on Saturday as they were met with “Rate limit exceeded” or “Cannot retrieve tweets” error messages. Musk claims the short-term change will “address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation” with Twitter’s latest widespread outage. When reached for comment, Twitter replied to CNBC with its infamous poop emoji for press requests.