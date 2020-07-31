Twitter Finally Throws Out Ex-Ku Klux Klan Grand Wizard David Duke
TAKING OUT THE TRASH
Twitter has finally realized that it’s not especially cool to have a former grand wizard of the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan on its platform and has served David Duke with a permanent ban. Duke has freely posted on the platform for years and racked up tens of thousands of followers despite being described by the Anti-Defamation League as “perhaps America’s most well-known racist and anti-Semite.” YouTube banned the white supremacist last month, and now Twitter has confirmed that it’s followed suit. A Twitter spokesperson confirmed to CNET that Duke’s account “has been permanently suspended for Twitter Rules on hateful conduct.” True to form, BBC News reported that Duke’s last tweet was an interview with a convicted Holocaust denier.