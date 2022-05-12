Twitter Fires Two Top Execs Ahead of Elon Musk Takeover

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Hollywood Reporter
Twitter has shown the door to two top executives ahead of an anticipated takeover by Elon Musk. Kayvon Beykpour, the general manager, and Bruce Falck, the revenue product lead, both made clear it wasn’t their choice to leave, with Falck tweeting that he was “fired” by CEO Parag Agrawal, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Beykpour, meanwhile, wrote: “The truth is that this isn’t how and when I imagined leaving Twitter, and this wasn’t my decision. Parag asked me to leave after letting me know that he wants to take the team in a different direction.” Twitter has not given a reason for the firings or said if it plans to give the heave-ho to anyone else.