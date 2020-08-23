Twitter Flags Trump Mail-In Voting Tweet for Making ‘Misleading’ Claims
ANOTHER ONE
Twitter marked another tweet by President Donald Trump on Sunday, this time for making “misleading” claims on voting and election integrity. During a morning tweetstorm, which was apparently sparked by a Fox News segment, the president baselessly insisted that ballot drop boxes are a “voter security disaster” and a “big fraud,” adding that it makes “it possible for a person to vote multiple times” and that they aren’t “Covid sanitized.”
“We placed a public interest notice on this Tweet for violating our Civic Integrity Policy for making misleading health claims that could potentially dissuade people from participation in voting,” the social media platform’s official safety account tweeted on Sunday afternoon. Twitter also noted the tweet will remain on the service due to “its relevance to ongoing public conversation.” The tweet, however, will remain hidden behind a public message warning users of its misleading claims, and its engagements will be limited.
Over the past few months, Twitter has marked some of the president’s tweets for violating its terms of service. In late June, for instance, the site placed a warning label on Trump’s threat to meet protesters with “serious force” if they tried to create an autonomous zone near the White House, claiming it violated their policy against abusive behavior. The president, meanwhile, has complained that he’s being censored and even signed an executive order calling for “new regulations” against social media companies.