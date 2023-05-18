Twitter Goes After Microsoft For Alleged Improper Data Usage
BREACH OF CONTRACT
A letter from Twitter hit Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s desk on Thursday accusing the technology company of mishandling the social media app’s data, The New York Times reported. The letter claimed Microsoft “had used more Twitter data than it was supposed to” and “shared the Twitter data with government agencies without permission,” according to the Times. Elon Musk’s lawyer wrote in the letter that the corporation possibly violated “multiple provisions” of their agreement for an “extended period of time.” A spokesperson for Microsoft confirmed receipt of Twitter’s letter and said they “look forward to continuing our long-term partnership.” Musk did not respond to the Times’ request for comment. Recently, the two companies have butted heads over artificial intelligence, with Musk alleging Microsoft trained its AI tech on Twitter data and tweeting “Lawsuit time” in April.