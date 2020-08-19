CHEAT SHEET
    Twitter Goes Crazy for Rhode Island’s Roll-Call Calamari

    Danika Fears

    Breaking News Editor

    Democratic National Convention

    Rhode Island calamari got a very special shout-out at the Democratic National Convention roll-call vote Tuesday evening—much to the delight of Twitter users. State Democratic Party Chairman Joseph McNamara dubbed Rhode Island “the calamari comeback state” as he announced the state delegates’ votes and lamented the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the seafood industry. Rhode Island was soon trending thanks to McNamara’s special guest in the 30-second spot: an enormous plate of calamari lovingly held by the executive chef of Iggy’s Boardwalk restaurant.