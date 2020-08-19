Twitter Goes Crazy for Rhode Island’s Roll-Call Calamari

Rhode Island calamari got a very special shout-out at the Democratic National Convention roll-call vote Tuesday evening—much to the delight of Twitter users. State Democratic Party Chairman Joseph McNamara dubbed Rhode Island “the calamari comeback state” as he announced the state delegates’ votes and lamented the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the seafood industry. Rhode Island was soon trending thanks to McNamara’s special guest in the 30-second spot: an enormous plate of calamari lovingly held by the executive chef of Iggy’s Boardwalk restaurant.