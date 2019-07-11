CHEAT SHEET
MAYDAY
Twitter Goes Down During Trump’s ‘Social Media Summit’
Twitter’s app and main site stopped functioning Thursday just as the Trump administration convened its “Social Media Summit” in Washington. Twitter users were unable to access any of the site or app’s features for roughly an hour. According to the site isitdownrightnow.com, which tracks web outages, Twitter’s outage began just before 3 p.m. ET and affected all users, rather than one specific region. The outage ended roughly one hour later. On its own system status page, the company said the outage was due to an internal configuration change, which it is now fixing. Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for further comment. The White House summit gathered a number of right-wing internet personalities, including Ali Alexander and the Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft, as well as representatives from conservative college student group Turning Point USA and YouTube channel PragerU. The summit reportedly did not extend invitations to social media platforms themselves.