Twitter Has Stopped Policing 2020 Election Lies
UNFETTERED UNTRUTHS
Twitter has stopped policing lies about the 2020 election, the company told CNN Friday. It’s actually been 10 months since the company last enforced its civic integrity policy on the presidential election. Prior to March 2021, Twitter would suspend or ban users for lying and claiming that former President Donald Trump won the election, as Trump continues to do. Though Trump himself was booted from Twitter in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, his supporters continue to spread the “Big Lie” that he won the election and that Joe Biden stole it from him. A Twitter spokesperson told CNN that the policy was designed for the “duration” of the election, which is now over in the company’s eyes: “The 2020 U.S. election is not only certified, but President Biden has been in office for more than a year.”