Twitter Carries Out Peaceful Transfer of Power, Gives Biden @POTUS Account
For the first time in two weeks, the president of the United States has a Twitter account. President Biden took control of the @POTUS account at noon on Wednesday, coinciding with his swearing-in to office. The Twitter accounts for @VP, @WhiteHouse, @PressSec and @FLOTUS also transferred over to the Biden administration on Wednesday. President Biden is not expected to make Twitter as central to his communication strategy as his predecessor did. “There is no time to waste when it comes to tackling the crises we face,” Biden’s first tweet from the account read. “That’s why today, I am heading to the Oval Office to get right to work delivering bold action and immediate relief for American families.”