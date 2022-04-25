Twitter Is Actually Preparing to Sell Itself to Elon Musk
GOING, GOING...
Elon Musk appeared to be inching closer to buying Twitter on Monday, as the social network’s 11-member board was reported to be “nearing a deal to sell” the service to Musk, who says he has assembled financing of $46.5 billion to enable him to buy the site and take it private. The New York Times, which reported the developments, said its information about an approaching “endgame” was based on “two people with knowledge of the situation.” The two sides were “discussing details, including a timeline to close any potential deal” the paper said, adding that Musk “obtaining commitments for the financing was a turning point for how the board viewed Mr. Musk’s bid of $54.20 a share, enabling the company’s 11 board members to seriously consider his offer.”