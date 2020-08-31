Twitter Labels Trump Campaign’s Doctored Joe Biden Clip as ‘Manipulated Media’
DISINFO WARS
Twitter flagged a video from an official Trump campaign account as “manipulated media” amid widespread criticism for its out-of-context Joe Biden quote. “You won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America,” the Democratic presidential candidate says in the clip tweeted out by the Trump War Room, which was edited to remove the context that he was actually quoting Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
In response to the criticism, the Trump campaign blamed Biden for being “dumb enough to say this on camera” and called journalists who pointed out the deception “triggered.” Biden’s senior campaign adviser Symone Sanders fired back, contending the opposition has been forced to manipulate videos because they can’t challenge the content of Biden’s speech. “This is their game. They cannot and will not compete on the facts,” Sanders tweeted.
This isn't the first time Twitter has flagged recent GOP campaign videos as "manipulated media." Over the weekend, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise shared a video that inserted words into a Q&A Biden held with activist Ady Barkan, who communicates via computer-generated voices. According to Twitter’s help center, the site media policy specifically bans deceptively promoted "synthetic or manipulated media."