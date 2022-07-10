Twitter Lawyers-Up to Take on Elon Musk After $44B Deal Scrapped
SEE YOU IN COURT
Now that Elon Musk has backed away from his promise to buy Twitter for $44 billion, the company behind the social media platform is gearing up to force him to see it through. Twitter Inc. has hired a powerhouse corporate law firm and plans to file suit against the Tesla mogul early this week, people familiar with the situation told Bloomberg News on Sunday. Given that a messy courtroom battle likely lies ahead, Twitter has retained Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz LLP, considered to be the United States’ top mergers and acquisitions firm. Musk himself will be using Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP, a firm that three years ago saw him through a rocky $190 million defamation trial over the billionaire’s infamous “pedo guy” tweet. The case will be heard in Delaware, according to Bloomberg News. A Wachtell Lipton representative declined to comment.