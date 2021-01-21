Twitter Locks Out China’s U.S. Embassy After It Defends Indefensible Uighur Policies
SHUT UP
It’s been a busy month for Twitter’s moderation department. Having banished Donald Trump in his final weeks in office, it’s now locked China’s U.S. embassy for its attempt at defending the country’s treatment of Muslim Uighurs in Xinjiang. In its final hours, the Trump administration accused China of committing genocide against the Uighurs in Xinjiang, a belief which is shared by the new Biden administration. The U.N. has said at least a million Uighurs have been detained in Chinese camps. But, earlier this month, the embassy posted an incendiary tweet saying that Uighur women had been emancipated and were no longer “baby-making machines.” According to Reuters, Twitter said the post violated its “policy against dehumanization,” so the account has been suspended.