Twitter Logo Designer Pays Tribute to Icon Before X Rebrand
FINAL FLIGHT
One of the designers of Twitter’s “great blue bird” logo shared a final farewell to the iconic symbol after Elon Musk announced plans to ditch it for a new “X” design. Martin Grasser, one of three people asked by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey to come up with a bird design, wrote on Twitter: “The logo was designed to be simple, balanced, and legible at very small sizes, almost like a lowercase ‘e’.” Grasser said there was “essentially no brief, other than we want a new bird,” and that it should be “as good as the Apple and Nike logo.” He also posted sketches of birds and described how the group settled on structuring the design using a common shape. “We liked using a circles [sic] to construct our drawings, it felt like the bird should have an underlying neutrality and simplicity about it,” he wrote, along with images showing intersecting circles used to make the famous blue bird logo. “Sometime in March we had an approved bird and it launched in May of 2012,” Grasser added. “This little blue bird did so much over the last 11 years.”