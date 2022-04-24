Twitter May End Up Taking Up Elon Musk’s Offer After All: Report
Twitter is rethinking mega-troll Elon Musk’s $43 billion offer to take over the company, The Wall Street Journal reports. The company had planned to push its largest shareholder to the side after he first announced plans to buy the company, but after he said he had nearly $50 billion in financing, Twitter became more receptive to a conversation. The company has not commented publicly on Musk’s proposal since its initial announcement saying he would not join its board, though it plans to make its first statement on it by Thursday at the latest when it announces its first-quarter results. Musk’s offer isn’t expected to be the only one the company considers as it contemplates buyers, but the company plans to hear Musk’s team out on Sunday, according to the Journal.