Twitter Puts Warning Label on Another Trump Tweet for ‘Threat of Harm’

Twitter put a warning label on a tweet sent by President Donald Trump Tuesday afternoon, stating that the tweet violates the company’s policy on abusive behavior for threatening a specific group of people. The tweet, aimed at protesters in Washington, D.C., read, “There will never be an ‘Autonomous Zone’ in Washington, D.C., as long as I’m your President. If they try they will be met with serious force!” The social-media platform wrote that it does not remove the tweet because of “its relevance to ongoing public conversation,” but prevented users from engaging with the tweet except to leave a comment.