Twitter Quietly Dumps Policy Protecting Trans Users From Deadnaming
NO RULES
Twitter removed its policy against the “targeted misgendering or deadnaming of transgender individuals,” the Associated Press reported Tuesday. The company did so quietly, without making an official comment on the policy change. “Twitter’s decision to covertly roll back its longtime policy is the latest example of just how unsafe the company is for users and advertisers alike,” said Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of the advocacy group GLAAD. Ellis explained that the change also pulls them behind other social media platforms that retain similar policies “to protect their transgender users at a time when anti-transgender rhetoric online is leading to real world discrimination and violence.” Twitter’s now-former rule against deadnaming has been in place since 2018.