Twitter Really Hates the ‘Disrespectful’ Kamala Harris Vogue Cover
NOT FOR THE PEOPLE
The cover of February’s Vogue magazine features Kamala Harris clad in her signature Converse sneakers—and the internet is not here for it. Social-media users have slammed the cover image, arguing its casual look and “poor lighting” is disrespectful to the future vice president. “Anyone shocked by the poor quality of Kamala's Vogue cover hasn’t paid attention to Anna Wintour’s bullshit w/people of color. It spans decades. Team Kamala should’ve known better,” one user wrote. The brightly lit photo features Harris in black pants, sneakers, and a black blazer over a white T-shirt. She stands in front of pink-and-green fabric—“colors inspired by those of her Howard university sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha,” Vogue writes. Twitter users argued the magazine should have gone with the more regal image Vogue took of Harris striking a serious pose in a powder-blue suit against a beige backdrop. According to journalist Yashar Ali, Harris’ team didn’t know the fashion bible was going to use the sneakers shot on the cover.