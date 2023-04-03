Twitter Replaces Bird Logo With Doge Meme as Musk Asks Judge to Chuck $258B Suit
WAG THE DOG
Two days after April Fool’s, some Twitter users noticed that the platform had swapped its iconic blue bird logo for the doge, an internet meme about a cheeky Shiba Inu that is also used as the logo for a cryptocurrency. The inexplicable swap comes three days after Chief Twit Elon Musk petitioned a U.S. federal court to throw out a $258-billion racketeering lawsuit filed against him by investors in dogecoin, the cryptocurrency that takes its name from the meme. On Friday evening, Musk’s lawyers called the suit, which accuses him of participating in a pyramid scheme to artificially prop up the memecoin, a “fanciful work of fiction.” They added: “There is nothing unlawful about tweeting words of support for, or funny pictures about, a legitimate cryptocurrency that continues to hold a market cap of nearly $10 billion.” Dogecoin’s price has historically been closely tied to Musk’s internet activity, hitting an all-time high on the day he hosted Saturday Night Live in 2021. Unsurprisingly, its price surged after Musk’s Friday filing, and spiked even harder in the minutes after Monday’s Twitter logo switcheroo, according to CoinDesk.