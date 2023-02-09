Twitter Reports Widespread Outages as Elon Musk’s Chaotic Rein Continues
Droves of Twitter users reported problems with the platform Wednesday evening, including issues posting tweets, sending messages and following other people. The company confirmed the issues in its own tweet, writing, “Twitter may not be working as expected for some of you. Sorry for the trouble. We’re aware and working to get this fixed.” The cause of these glitches remains unclear, though the platform’s owner, Elon Musk, wrote in an email to employees that the problems were severe enough that they should drop any new projects they were working on in favor of stabilizing the service immediately. “Please pause for now on new feature development in favor of maximizing system stability and robustness, especially with the Super Bowl coming up,” Musk wrote in the missive, first reported by Fortune Magazine. The issues come amid a turbulent first year for the company’s new owner, who has instituted deep cost-cutting measures and laid off wide swathes of staff.