Twitter Restricted in Turkey After Devastating Earthquake: Report
Access to Twitter has been restricted in Turkey, according to a report Wednesday, as the country reels from the devastating aftermath of earthquakes that have left thousands dead. Internet traffic monitoring group NetBlocks said the social media platform was being restricted on “multiple internet providers in Turkey” and noted that the country has “an extensive history of social media restrictions during national emergencies and safety incidents.” Also on Wednesday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters that his citizens should only listen to communications from official authorities and ignore the words of “provocateurs,” Reuters reports. His message came a day after four people were arrested in Turkey over “provocative posts aiming to create fear and panic,” local authorities said.