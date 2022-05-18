As Elon Musk has tapped the brakes on his $44 billion offer to buy Twitter, saying he’s now concerned by the number of fake accounts on the platform, the social media giant said it intends two hold him to his offer. After Musk speculated on Twitter early Tuesday that “20% fake/spam accounts, while 4 times what Twitter claims, could be ‘much’ higher,” adding that “My offer was based on Twitter’s SEC filings being accurate,” Twitter’s board said in a statement that “We intend to close the transaction and enforce the merger agreement.” The deal to purchase Twitter that the Tesla and SpaceX founder signed includes both a $1 billion breakup fee along with a “specific performance clause” allowing the social media company to sue to try and force him to see through the deal so long as his financing for it remains, The New York Times reported.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10