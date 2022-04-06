Twitter Says It’s Getting an Edit Button, but Not Because of Elon Musk

CHEAT SHEET
Twitter has confirmed that it’s developing an edit button, but denies the move has anything to do with Tesla CEO Elon Musk joining its board after buying 9.2 percent of the company. The function, which is going to be tested on Twitter’s premium Blue service, will allow users to edit tweets with mistakes or typos instead of having to delete them and start again. More than 4.4 million people have responded to a poll on Musk’s Twitter feed asking whether they wanted an edit button, which he supports. But in a post on Tuesday night, the company insisted an edit button had been in the works since last year—“no, we didn’t get the idea from a poll,” the social media giant said, with a winky emoji.