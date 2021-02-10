Twitter Says Trump Is Banned Forever, Even if He Becomes President Again in 2024
NO WAY BACK
Donald Trump will never be allowed to return to Twitter—even if he decides to run for president again in 2024, and wins. The social-media company’s CFO Ned Segal appeared on CNBC’s Squawk Box on Wednesday morning, and was asked whether Trump could ever turn to the platform in the scenario that he returns to the White House in four years. The answer was an unequivocal no. “The way our policies work—when you’re removed from the platform, you’re removed from the platform,” said Segal. “Whether you’re a commentator, you’re a CFO, or you’re a former or current public official. Our policies are designed to make sure that people are not inciting violence and, if anybody does that, we have to remove them from our service and our policies don’t allow people to come back.” Twitter suspended Trump’s account three days after the Capitol riot.