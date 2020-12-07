First Lady Proudly Unveils White House Tennis Pavilion—as U.S. COVID Deaths Near 300K
COURT DATE
With 44 days left before her husband leaves the White House, First Lady Melania Trump unveiled one of her signature projects as first lady on Monday: a new tennis pavilion at the White House. “I am pleased to announce the completion of the Tennis Pavilion on the White House grounds,” she wrote in a statement. “It is my hope that this private space will function as both a place of leisure and gathering for future First Families.” The new pavilion was funded with private donations, according to the White House.
Melania Trump first announced the tennis pavilion in March, at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. After being roasted for her timing, she tweeted, “I encourage everyone who chooses to be negative & question my work at the @WhiteHouse to take time and contribute something good & productive in their own communities.” As the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus approaches 300,000, Trump received a similarly frosty reaction on Twitter. “It’s not only Pearl Harbor Day, but how many Americans will die from Covid-19 today?” presidential historian Michael Beschloss wrote.