Twitter Slapped With Another Lawsuit Over Alleged Unpaid Bills
PAY UP
An Australian company is suing Twitter accusing the social media business of failing to pay for services for its offices in four different countries. Facilitate Corporation, a Sydney-based infrastructure company, claims it is owed over $666,000 after Twitter stopped paying for services across Sydney, London, Dublin, and Singapore. As well as providing sensor installation in Dublin and London and completing an office fit-out in Singapore, Facilitate says it decommissioned Twitter’s Sydney office and provided temporary storage of its contents. In its complaint, filed in California at the end of June, Facilitate notes it is not the only company suing Twitter since Elon Musk’s takeover and alleged that his changes to content moderation had triggered a financial crisis at the business. “Twitter responded with a campaign of extreme belt-tightening that amounted to requiring nearly everyone to whom it owes money to sue,” Facilitate said. Twitter is yet to file a defense.