Twitter Slaps Donald Trump Jr. With 12-Hour Timeout for Posting Misleading COVID Video
CUT OFF
Donald Trump Jr. has been temporarily sidelined on Twitter after posting a wildly misleading video about the coronavirus pandemic, according to his spokesman Andrew Surabian. On Monday night, the president’s eldest son posted a video to Twitter that showed some fringe doctors lauding the controversial anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and doubting the effectiveness of masks. The video was pulled by Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube for containing misleading information about the pandemic. Now, according to Surabian, Twitter has slapped Trump Jr. with a 12-hour ban from posting, sharing, or liking anything on the social-media platform. A screenshot of the email Twitter supposedly sent to Trump Jr. says he’s still able to communicate via direct messages. A Twitter spokesperson told Vice that the action was not a suspension, but a “temporary lockout until the tweet is deleted.”