Twitter Slaps Warning on Trump Tweet After He Tells Voters to Vote Twice
SHUT DOWN
After President Donald Trump tweet out his latest plea for voters to illegally vote twice in the upcoming presidential election, Twitter Safety stepped in, slapping a public interest notice on his tweet for violating Civic Integrity Policy.
“NORTH CAROLINA: To make sure your Ballot COUNTS, sign & send it in EARLY,” Trump tweeted on Saturday morning. “When Polls open, go to your Polling Place to see if it was COUNTED. IF NOT, VOTE! Your signed Ballot will not count because your vote has been posted. Don’t let them illegally take your vote away from you!”
In its warning on the president’s tweet, Twitter noted that it is illegal to vote twice in North Carolina, and added, “To protect people on Twitter, we err on the side of limiting the circulation of Tweets which advise people to take actions which could be illegal in the context of voting or result in the invalidation of their votes.” In the warning, the social media platform also decided to keep Trump's initial post up because “it may be in the public’s interest.”