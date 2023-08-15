Twitter Stifles Traffic to Some of Elon Musk’s Most Hated Websites: Report
SO-CALLED FREE SPEECH
Twitter, the platform now called X, albeit reluctantly by most users, is a company owned by self-proclaimed “free speech absolutist” Elon Musk. But Musk’s platform has delayed the amount of time it takes to open links from websites he has beef with, The Washington Post reported. According to tests run by the Post, there is an additional five-second delay in accessing links from online rivals such as Facebook, Instagram, Threads, Bluesky, and Substack. News sites that have criticized Musk’s companies, including The New York Times and Reuters, also appear to be throttled. Fox News, however, is notably among the many others sites unaffected by the seemingly purposeful delay, with links only taking a second or less to open. Musk and X didn’t respond to requests for comment from the Post.