CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Twitter Stifles Traffic to Some of Elon Musk’s Most Hated Websites: Report

    SO-CALLED FREE SPEECH

    Isabella Ramirez

    Breaking News Intern

    A picture of owner of Elon Musk. Twitter, a company owned by self-proclaimed “free speech absolutist” Musk, has delayed the amount of time it takes to open links from websites that Musk dislikes.

    Chesnot/Getty Images

    Twitter, the platform now called X, albeit reluctantly by most users, is a company owned by self-proclaimed “free speech absolutist” Elon Musk. But Musk’s platform has delayed the amount of time it takes to open links from websites he has beef with, The Washington Post reported. According to tests run by the Post, there is an additional five-second delay in accessing links from online rivals such as Facebook, Instagram, Threads, Bluesky, and Substack. News sites that have criticized Musk’s companies, including The New York Times and Reuters, also appear to be throttled. Fox News, however, is notably among the many others sites unaffected by the seemingly purposeful delay, with links only taking a second or less to open. Musk and X didn’t respond to requests for comment from the Post.

    Read it at The Washington Post
    ,