Twitter Sued by Staff as Elon Musk’s Mass Layoffs Begin
FEATHERS RUFFLED
Twitter is being sued over Elon Musk’s plan to cut around 3,700 jobs from the company, Bloomberg reports. The outlet says a class-action lawsuit was filed in San Francisco federal court on Thursday arguing that the social media company is breaching both federal and California state law by not giving staff enough notice that the layoffs were coming. The federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act stipulates that companies with over 100 employees must give a minimum of 60 days’ written notice before enacting mass layoffs which would affect 50 or more workers at a single site of employment. On Friday, Twitter staff began finding out if they were being cut in the layoffs which come a week on from Musk’s $44 billion takeover of the company.