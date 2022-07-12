Twitter Sues Elon Musk, Betting a Court Will Make Him Pay

Twitter is refusing to back down to Elon Musk, the mercurial entrepreneur who is personally worth more than eight times the value of the company.

On Tuesday, the social media platform filed suit against Musk and corporate entities affiliated with him for breaching his binding commitment to buy the business for $44 billion.

“Musk refuses to honor his obligations to Twitter and its stockholders because the deal he signed no longer serves his personal interests,” the company wrote in the filing. The New York Times first reported the news.

Musk declared last week that he would walk away from the acquisition, claiming that Twitter had failed to substantiate its estimates about the volume of spam and fake accounts on its platform. Experts have expressed skepticism about whether a court will accept that argument as sufficient for reneging on the deal.

In its filing, attorneys for Twitter also hammered Musk for the “hypocrisy” of his claims, noting that one of the main reasons he initially expressed interest in buying the company was to combat the spam issue.

This story is breaking and will be updated.