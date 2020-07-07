Twitter Suspends Accounts Tied to Middle East Propaganda Network
Sixteen Twitter accounts tied to a network of fake accounts designed to spread false information about Middle Eastern countries were suspended Monday after The Daily Beast sent Twitter the results of an investigation into the network. Twitter said the accounts were suspended for violating their platform manipulation policy. The network used fake personas to plant more than 90 opinion pieces in 46 different publications. The publications were largely conservative outlets including Washington Examiner, Newsmax, and American Thinker. The pieces espoused pro-United Arab Emirates beliefs and were tough on Iran, Turkey, and Qatar. Members of the network created fake credentials to give themselves more credibility, and propped up the articles that other fake personas had written on their own fake accounts.
The Washington Examiner, Spiked, The National Interest, The Post Millennial, and The Jerusalem Post deleted articles after The Daily Beast published its investigation on Monday, while The Arab Eye and Persia Now deleted their websites entirely.