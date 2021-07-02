Twitter Suspends Anti-Vaxx Superspreader Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
GOOD RIDDANCE
Twitter has suspended the account of Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, a leading voice for vaccine hesitancy. Tenpenny’s most recent real-world stunt was a bizarre bit of testimony before the Ohio state legislature in which she claimed that vaccines magnetized people so virulently that spoons and forks would stick to them, which is untrue. She has also touted the long-debunked theory that vaccines cause autism. Researchers had long ago identified her as one of the worst fonts of misinformation about vaccines. Imran Ahmed, CEO of the Center for Countering Digital Hate, said in a statement, “As one of the ‘Disinformation Dozen’, Sherri Tenpenny is a leading superspreader of anti-vaccine misinformation… It’s high time that Facebook and Instagram follow Twitter’s lead in comprehensively de-platforming this misinformation superspreader and her backup accounts.”