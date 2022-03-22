Twitter Suspends Charlie Kirk for Repeatedly Misgendering Rachel Levine
TAKE A TIME OUT
Charlie Kirk was suspended by Twitter on Tuesday for an attack on U.S. assistant secretary for health Rachel Levine, in which he repeatedly misgendered and deadnamed her. The Turning Point USA founder tweeted on March 15 that Levine, a trans woman who transitioned in 2011, spent “54 years as a man” while deadnaming her: “He ‘transitioned’ to being a woman in 2011, Joe Biden appointed Levine to be a 4-Star Admiral and now USA Today has named ‘Rachel’ Levine as a ‘Woman of the Year,’” the right-wing blowhard sneered. “Where are the feminists???” A Twitter spokesperson confirmed to The Daily Beast that the platform “took enforcement action on the account” for violating its hateful conduct rules, which prohibits “targeted misgendering or deadnaming of transgender individuals.” The spokesperson added that Kirk will be required to delete the tweet and spend 12 hours in read-only mode before he can gain full access to his account. Kirk’s violation came after right-wing satirical site Babylon Bee’s account was also locked for misgendering Levine by describing her as “The Babylon Bee’s Man Of The Year.” The site’s CEO, meanwhile, has said the account will not delete the tweet in order to regain access.