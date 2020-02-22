Twitter Suspends Dozens of Pro-Bloomberg Twitter Accounts

CHEAT SHEET
    Twitter has started suspending 70 accounts that were deemed to be spam-like after promoting Michael Bloomberg’s 2020 campaign using similar language. “We have taken enforcement action on a group of accounts for violating our rules against platform manipulation and spam,” a Twitter spokesperson was quoted as saying by The Los Angeles Times. The suspensions appear to be a result of Bloomberg’s aggressive social media campaign involving “deputy field organizers” who get paid to promote Bloomberg among their friends online. According to the Times, these “deputy field organizers” are given “campaign-approved language” to use in their social media posts. Twitter said the accounts engaging in this pro-Bloomberg social media blitz had violated rules against “creating multiple accounts to post duplicative content,” and “coordinating with or compensating others to engage in artificial engagement or amplification, even if the people involved use only one account.”

